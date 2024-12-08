Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg on tears, expectations

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, the Blue Bloods series finale is coming in just six days. Doesn’t it feel clear that this is going to be one of the biggest tear-jerkers imaginable? Regardless of what actually happens in the story, these are characters we’ve watched and spent time with over the course of a decade and a half. They may not be a real family for anyone watching, but they also may still feel like that.

Ultimately, the nostalgia in the final episode is likely going to hit the hardest — mostly just because that’s also what hit the cast.

Speaking on all of this to Entertainment Weekly, Donnie Wahlberg relayed what fans will likely feel tuning in for the final hour, largely through his own experience:

They may be sitting down feeling conflicted by emotion, because it is the last episode. We definitely went to work every day knowing it was the last episode and tried to hold back the tears and the emotion — and the audience will probably do the same. And I think by the time that last dinner scene comes around, it might be tough to not hold it back anymore. That was the case for us — we were unable to hold it back anymore. I don’t like to tell the audience how they’re going to feel — I don’t know how they’re going to feel. But I do suspect when that last dinner scene starts, everyone’s going to be hoping it doesn’t end, and that’s how we felt shooting it.

Of course, the truth here is that all things do end. This is something that we’ve come to know and expect after working so long in this industry. Do we still want a Blue Bloods spin-off? Sure, but it won’t be the same thing as the original. That is assured.

Related – See our take on the Blue Bloods series finale promo

What do you most want to see from Donnie Wahlberg moving into the Blue Bloods series finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







