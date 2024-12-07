Blue Bloods series finale promo: Who gets shot?

As so many of you may be aware at this point, the Blue Bloods series finale is coming to CBS next week — and it’s a hard pill to swallow.

Before we get to the end of the episode, though, we should note that there is a lot of huge stuff that could transpire. For starters, the Mayor looks to be the victim of a shooting, which puts a shocking end to the contentious storyline of him and Frank. We also know there is a funeral with a massive police presence in the episode — does that mean he will die? Not necessarily, but anything is possible.

One thing that we can say based on the promo is that the words “officer down” are uttered at some point, and that signals that another important character could be in danger. Would the producers really kill off someone important in the grand finale? We hope not and yet, there are reasons for concern.

While we do think that there will be hard moments before Blue Bloods reaches the end, we also do think the producers will want this to be a celebration at the same time. We cannot imagine a universe where they end the show on a down note and instead, celebrate the Reagans and all they have given us for so many years. This is such a unique series in that it had such a huge audience and despite never getting a ton of media attention, it chugged along year after year. The audience was about as devoted as you are ever going to find.

Even if there is someday a spin-off, it won’t be remotely the same show. We doubt this is an experience that can be recreated by anyone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

