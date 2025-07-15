The Institute season 2: Is a renewal possible? EP explains

Based on the fact that The Institute on MGM+ is based on a Stephen King property, it is easy to assume that it is a limited series. However, the reality of this situation may be a little bit different.

We have seen over the years a number of hit shows do almost whatever they can in order to come back and extend their life beyond the source material. As a matter of fact, there is a noteworthy example in Shogun that will be starting up production for season 2 early next year! Based on how this particular series ends, we do tend to think that there could be a lot more coming (potentially) for Luke and his world.

In speaking on all of this further recently to Variety, here is what writer Benjamin Cavell had to say:

“[The future has] always been on our minds from the beginning … The book is clearly designed to have more. It ends with this sense that there’s a much larger conspiracy and larger world outside of what we’ve seen, so we wanted to preserve that ending for our season. Obviously, we don’t end exactly the same way, but we wanted to preserve that scene, that there is much more to be explored. We’ve certainly talked a lot and thought a lot about where it would go, and I have talked a bunch to Stephen about what he thinks about it and where he sees it going. So if there is a demand for more, we would love to make more.”

Ultimately, a lot of this will come down to viewership and for now, there are certainly questions there. MGM+ is a place that does not always disclose viewership, but we have seen them develop and support some big properties before. Just look at what we had with FROM not that long ago.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

