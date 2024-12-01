Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg’s takeaways

Given that we are less than two weeks from seeing the Blue Bloods series finale on CBS, now is the chance to feel a bit nostalgic. Also, it’s a chance to really get into the emotional headspaces of some of the actors!

One of the things that has become a tradition over the years is for cast members and producers to take home mementos from the set at the end of production, a fond memory that can stick with them for many years to come. For Donnie Wahlberg, this meant grabbing some things that were personal to him, while also finding a way to pay it forward to the passionate fan base for the series as well.

Want to learn more? Well, in an interview with People Magazine, the actor confirmed that he took home two outfits with a specific purpose in mind:

“I took my two Danny Reagan costumes — my blue suit and my dress blues … I put them on mannequins and put them in a Wahlburgers.”

Following this, Wahlberg realized that the table and chairs for the Reagan family dinner scenes were not taken home by anyone. With that, he came up with a unique plan for those as well:

“I really had no intention of taking anything from the set until I learned that that table and chairs was just sitting in a warehouse somewhere … I’ll set it up where fans can sit at the table and take pictures. And then I’m going to raffle it probably for charity for the DEA, the Detectives Endowment Association, for the Widows and Children’s Fund.”

In other words, this is a chance for some fans to have fun interacting with this world after the fact — which we think will be really fun for a lot of diehards out there.

