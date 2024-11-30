Blue Bloods series finale: Sneak peeks shared on CBS special!

Tonight on CBS, there was a chance to see a special celebrating the entire run of Blue Bloods. Also, we got a sneak preview for what’s to come!

In particular, there were a couple of teases for the final episode (airing in two weeks) that are worth noting. First and foremost, there was a scene suggesting that Garrett is going to be thinking a lot about his future. Could he be departing the force, or at least 1 Police Plaza? We do tend to think that there are going to be some big changes that are coming for a handful of characters.

Meanwhile, there is also going to be an emotional story that is ahead for Danny and Henry, one where they have some big conversations about the future. Henry has always told him not to bring work home, but what does he do when he doesn’t have anyone to bring it home to? His kids are older, his wife is gone, and he has questioned for years whether or not it is the right thing for him to re-enter the dating world.

With all of this in mind, our hope is that for Danny, the finale at least does open the door for him to get romantically involved with someone again. Could it be Baez? We know that producers have shied away from this happening in the past, but that was back at a different time where they likely did not want to split the two up on-camera. If they are dating, after all, that would mean all sorts of NYPD rules could come into play. It’s something that Jamie and Eddie certainly dealt with! Of course, there are still no guarantees.

Beyond the previews from the finale, the cast did note how important the show is to all of them, and how there were a lot of little families formed amidst this show about family — one that felt, at least at times, like it could last forever.

