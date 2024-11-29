Blue Bloods series finale: Is there hope for Erin and Jack?

We know that entering the Blue Bloods series finale on CBS, there are going to be a number of familiar faces coming back. One of them will be Peter Hermann as Jack and within his appearance, there is really just one major question to wonder: Is there going to be closure for his character and Erin?

Well, for the past season or so in general, we’ve gotten the sense that the two may end up both together and happy at the end of the series. There are clearly feelings there, though we recognize that Jack has faced hurdles aplenty, especially with her family.

We know that there are at least some scenes in the finale that will feature Erin and Jack smiling and (seemingly) enjoying each other’s company. Is this a signal that the finale ends with them in a good place? We’re optimistic at present.

Then again, we do think personally that one of the things that Blue Bloods has done a great job at over the years is indicating that characters don’t need a relationship to find happiness and fulfillment. It’s one of the reasons why Danny was never rushed into anything following the death of Linda, and also one of the reasons why Erin’s dating life has never been some sort of big, exclusive focus here.

The real question that we wonder about here is simply. Whether or not there’s enough time to even give us that much of an update! After all, this finale is also seemingly going to give us Joe Hill, more children from the Reagan family, Edward James Olmos in a prominent guest spot, and a ton of other loose threads that need to be tied up from the past almost 15 years. That’s a lot for everyone to think about!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

