Blue Bloods season 14 episode 18 (series finale): The guest star

We know that a lot has been made at this point about Blue Bloods season 14 episode 18 over at CBS, and for good reason! This is the series finale, and it means that this is when a ton of loose ends from the show’s run will be tied up.

We’ve spent the past few days discussing some of these stories already, whether it be a funeral to the possibility that we are going to see Eddie end up pregnant — after all, she and Jamie are contemplating starting a family! For the sake of this article here, we actually want to talk about a prominent new addition above all else.

Earlier this week, CBS confirmed that the iconic Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Mayans MC) is going to be appearing in the Blue Bloods series finale, though they have yet to actually disclose his role. Images for the episode show him wearing an orange jumpsuit, and it is fair to assume that he is some sort of inmate.

Now, a part of the finale synopsis may offer up a hint here:

It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial.

Is Olmos playing one of those members? Our sentiment is that he could be a potential leader, which would make some sense given the gravitas that he would bring to the role. While there is a part of us that wishes an actor of this caliber had a big arc in a lot of the season, this is not a show that really does that. Instead, the producers are clearly sticking to their standalone format for the finale, but at least wanted to make sure that it popped off the screen compared to most others.

