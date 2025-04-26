Is Billy Burke leaving Fire Country, and is Vince dead?

As we prepared ourselves to see the Fire Country season 3 finale on CBS tonight, of course we anticipated a big cliffhanger. How could we not? This is a show that revels in doing these sort of things a lot of the time.

Now that we’ve said that, we started to seriously sweat what sort of cliffhanger we’d be getting as we got closer and closer to the final minutes. After all, we started to see the Leone family be collectively front and center in the midst of a massive blast. Walter was in the midst of all of it, but so was Vince. The two had a tender father – son moment in the worst possible moment as their lives seemed to be collectively on the line.

This does bring us to the question: Is Billy Burke leaving the show? What about Diane Farr? Sharon eventually found herself in trouble as well and with that, the enormous fire could end up claiming the lives of Vince, Sharon, or Walter. Heck, it could be multiple family members at the same time! Can you really rule something like that out at the moment?

The unfortunate reality of a cliffhanger like this is that if you do a swing this big, someone almost certainly has to die. Who? Well, that is the mystery here…

Or, is it?

Well, Deadline reported tonight that Burke is leaving after the finale, as hard as that may be to digest.

As for what else we saw over the course of the finale, the future of Three Rock remains up in the air after much of their camp was destroyed. The good news is that Eve managed to get a lot of the crew out of there alive, mostly so that they can live to fight another day.

Meanwhile, Audrey shot Finn in order to protect Gabriela, which could mean that she is the character who ends up joining Three Rock.

What did you think about the events of the Fire Country season 3 finale?

