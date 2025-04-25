Fire Country season 4 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale, is there anything specific that we can say right now when it comes to a Fire Country season 4?

First and foremost, it is worth noting here that the CBS drama is going to be coming back for more. Not only that, but there is going to be the Sheriff Country spin-off as well. These two shows will likely have crossovers and some other big content coming up; hopefully, we are going to hear more about that over the course of the summer.

So when exactly is the fourth season of Fire Country going to premiere? We do not think that CBS is going to be doing a whole lot to radically change things moving forward. Basically, our feeling is that it will either stay in the 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot on Fridays or move to 8:00. In the case of the latter, we do tend to think that it would be due to the spin-off. The two shows are likely going to be followed by the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue, provided of course that it is ready to go this fall.

In general, our feeling is that come late September or early October, you will see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back. We do tend to think that we’ll get another 20-episode order, mostly because of the fact that this is the sweet spot for a lot of CBS shows these days. We recognize that they could do more, but this allows it so that every episode feels special. We do also tend to tend to think that we are going to continue to get a lot of the same action and drama we have come to know and love.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 4 when it comes to CBS?

