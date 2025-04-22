Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country: Meet some new additions!

For those who are not currently aware, the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country is slated to premiere this fall on CBS. Is there a lot to be excited about here? Absolutely, and that is why we are pleased to share a number of brand-new things right now.

Let’s begin here with the following when it comes to casting. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Christopher Gorham and Michele Weaver are set to be series regulars on the new show, which stars Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox.

Want to know a bit more? Well, here is some of what we can say about the parts at present…

Gorham – The former Covert Affairs star is slated to play the part of Travis, described as “a lawyer and Sheriff Mickey Fox’s ex-husband. Together, they have a daughter, Skye, whom they’ve helped through addiction struggles. Despite their many differences, Travis and Mickey might still harbor feelings for each other.”

Weaver – Meanwhile she is going to play Cassidy, “a deputy in the Edgewater County Sheriff’s Office who was inspired by Mickey to join law enforcement. Cassidy places Mickey on a pedestal but must now figure out what kind of deputy she wants to be.”

Of course, we do tend to think that the spin-off is going to be similar to the original but at the same time, different in a few different ways given the subject matter that we are going to see explored over the course of time. It definitely feels likely that there are going to be crossovers — we’ve seen them before, so why not try and find a way to keep them going in an even larger capacity?

