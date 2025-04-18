Fire Country season 3 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The epic finale!

Next week on Fire Country season 3, we are going to be seeing arguably the most important stories of the entire year. The two-part finale is here! Max Thieriot himself directs one of them and of course, there is also going to be a lot of danger and key revelations throughout.

By the time we get to the end of these stories, obviously our jaw should be on the floor. We already know that a season 4 is coming, but the question comes down to whether or not a cliffhanger is going to set the stage for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So how can we set the stage for the finale now? Let’s just say to check out the two synopses below…

Season 3 episode 19, “A Change in the Wind” – When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode and Manny jump into action to protect the patrons and property, on part one of the two-hour season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by series creator and star, Max Thieriot.

Season 3 episode 20, “I’d Do It Again” – Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s care facility, on part two of the two-hour season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do hope that there’s a chance that we are going to be seeing big stuff for Bode and Gabriela. At some point, can we just get the two characters together for good? A little bit of stability on this show can go a long way.

Related – Go ahead and get further news on Fire Country now, including the Sheriff Country spin-off

What are you most eager to see moving into the two-part Fire Country season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







