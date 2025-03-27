Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country to premiere this fall

If you are like us at this point, then you have been wondering for a long time when the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country would actually premiere. Sure, we’d heard the “2025-26 TV season,” but that is an enormous window of time!

Well, thanks to some recent previews that have already aired during college football, let’s just say that we are starting to get a slightly better sense of things. All signs at the moment suggest that the Morena Baccarin series is going to be airing this fall, and we honestly think we can make a reasonable prediction at this point!

After all, consider the fact that CBS has already canceled SWAT. Meanwhile, NCIS: Sydney could be a midseason series once more. Do not be surprised if the network uses Fire Country and the spin-off back-to-back to boost ratings for both of them on Friday nights. To go along with this, we would hardly be shocked if the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue takes over the 10:00 p.m. spot that the original had for so many years. This is a network that values consistency, so why deviate far from that?

Of course, our biggest question with Sheriff Country is how it will look and feel, given the fact that it is not going to be your run-of-the-mill cop show. Edgewater is a much smaller community than some big city, and given that we are talking about a Sheriff, the jurisdiction could cover a wide amount of land and some pretty wild terrain. You will see Baccarin again on the original show later this year, just in case you were hoping to set the stage for what is ahead a little bit more.

