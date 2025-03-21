Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, March 21, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We don’t blame anyone out there who wants more of the series and soon. Consider what we’re talking about here! This is a show that has a devoted following and beyond just that, one that does still have a good many stories still to come this season.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to step in and share some of the bad news: Due to the NCAA Tournament, the Max Thieriot series is not going to be back tonight. The same goes for the week after. The plan is for it to return with “Dirty Money” on April 4, and it is going to feature the return of Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox. For those who have been wondering when we were going to be getting another Sheriff Country tease, this seems to be it.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead in this hour, check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Dirty Money” – Bode and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and W. Earl Brown stars as Wes Fox, Mickey’s estranged father and Sharon’s stepfather who runs an illegal marijuana business, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, the upcoming spin-off that expands the world of FIRE COUNTRY. SHERIFF COUNTRY is set to premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season.

For those wondering, this season is going to actually conclude on April 25 with a two-hour event — go ahead and mark that early on your calendar.

