Fire Country season 3 episode 16 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to learn something more about Fire Country season 3 episode 16? We more than understand and with that, we have more to share within!

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is where we do have to get the bad news out of the way that there is no new installment next week. As for the reasoning why, let’s just say that it is tied to the same thing that is sidelining a number of other shows at the network: The NCAA Tournament. This means that you are going to be waiting until Friday, April 4 to see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what more can we say about this upcoming story now? Well, unfortunately, the network is not giving a heck of a lot away. The title here is “Dirty Money” but other than that, there’s not a lot of info that is out there. We do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of danger here for Bode and the rest of the other firefighters; meanwhile, you are sure to see a lot of relationship drama at the same time given that this is a part of what the series is known for.

In general, we simply hope that we’re going to be seeing the show continue to evolve. Before this season of Fire Country comes to a close, we do tend to think that you are going to have a chance to see at least one more appearance from Morena Baccarin and with that, a tease for the upcoming Sheriff Country spin-off show. That is a show that we expect to see turn up at some point during the 2025-26 TV season.

Related – Get some more news about Fire Country season 3 and what’s to come

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







