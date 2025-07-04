Smoke season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Who is spiraling?

Next week Apple TV+ is going to be bringing Smoke season 1 episode 4 — and yes, it is 100% fair to assume you’re going to see things escalate.

After all, there are a few things that we’ve learned about some of these characters that leave them susceptible to big-time problems. With Freddy, it is a little more obvious since we are talking here about an arsonist and extremely dangerous person — the fear of him escalating tings is around every corner. Meanwhile, with Dave you’ve got a guy who clearly has narcissistic tendencies and the moment things do not go his way, you do not know exactly what he is going to do! Michelle’s clearly got demons of her own, plus a bad relationship that she should want no part in.

While it remains to be seen how some of these plotlines are going to end, we can at least hand over a small handful of details now. Go ahead and check out the full Smoke season 1 episode 4 (“Strawberry”) synopsis below:

Gudsen sheds light on his dark past. Calderone digs even deeper. Freddy starts to spiral.

Given how the first few episodes moved at their own pace, it is hard to really imagine anything too fundamentally different happening here. This is a show that is almost certainly going to be dark and grim — at times, it may be fair to wonder whether or not Freddy and Dave are ever going to get caught. With the latter, it is obviously so much more difficult since he does possess the ability to cover his tracks. He may still be vulnerable, though, mostly because of his reckless nature … and that is without even mentioning his ridiculous book.

