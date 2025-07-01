Smoke season 1 ratings: Early success as Apple TV+ pushes show

The first two episodes of Smoke season 1 premiered last week on Apple TV+ — so are the powers-that-be happy with what they have?

Well, for the time being, we tend to think that they have to be thrilled — just look at how the show is performing so far! As of this writing, the Taron Egerton – Jurnee Smollett series is #2 on their rankings for original shows, which has to be encouraging when it comes to placement alone. This is a show that aired opposite the likes of Squid Game and The Bear, meaning that it easily could have been lost in the shuffle. Everyone involved here, at least for now, has to be rather thrilled with the fact that this did not happen.

To go along with the show’s performance so far, Apple has also made the opening minutes of the show available on YouTube. If you have not had an opportunity to dive head-first into the show yet, this could be a good way to get hooked! The series is about an arson investigation that becomes so much more dangerous and personal than anyone expects. In an era where there are a multitude of various firefighter-related shows, this is easily one that is darker and perhaps more ominous than any other. There is a lot of complicated stuff that is going to be thrown your way the rest of the season, so we suggest that you buckle up.

For the record, Smoke is based on true events — we are going into the rest of this with the expectation that there will not be a season 2. Yet, at the same time, we would certainly be rather excited if there is at least another story in this world.

