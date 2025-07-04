Murderbot season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Apple TV+, we are going to have a chance to see Murderbot season 1 episode 10. Are you ready for the finale? This is poised to be the epic culmination of the journey so far and of course, we’re expecting a ton of action. Yet, at the same time, also some laughs.

What we can at least say in a definitive sense here is that the future for a number of different characters are on the brink, whether it be the PresAux team or even SecUnit itself. After the end of episode 9, what becomes of it now? Because of the somewhat unpredictable nature of this show, it almost feels silly to make too many broad assumptions.

Below, you can see the Murderbot season 1 episode 10 (“The Perimeter”) synopsis with more thoughts on what is to come:

At the Corporation Rim, PresAux presents a radical request.

Just from reading this alone, the #1 thing that we are potentially excited about here is just seeing another location and understanding more of the world. One of the great ironies of this show is that despite there being so much world-building within the first nine episodes, we’ve really just scratched the surface on a lot of it.

As for whether or not the finale is going to be the end of the story, the only answer we can give is we hope not! After all, there is certainly more source material out there that could theoretically be adapted, and a lot is going to come down simply to viewership, budget, and of course what the folks at Apple TV+ want. We are cautiously optimistic that there is going to be more, but we’ve been around long enough to realize that these things are rarely ever certain.

