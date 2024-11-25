Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17: When will we know more?

For those of you who are not currently aware, you are going to be waiting for a little while longer to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday there is no new installment this week; however, you are going to be seeing a special air on Friday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So, because of the long wait, the folks at CBS are being a little bit more coy when it comes to getting details on what lies ahead. There is no synopsis out there, so when is that going to change?

Well, let’s just say that there’s a chance that over the next 48 hours, a little more insight is going to be revealed; if not then, you could be stuck tapping your metaphorical toe for a little while. Think about it like this: There is a very small chance that the network is going to share something more on what is ahead during the days right around Thanksgiving, so an official synopsis may not be released until December 2 or even December 3.

As for what we at least think that we are going to see moving forward, it goes a little bit more like this: The Reagans finding themselves up against more and more obstacles. We tend to believe that they could be tied in some way to questions we’ve thought to be bubbling under the surface for a while here, whether it be about Jamie and Eddie’s future starting a family or Danny contemplating some of his own future. We don’t think he’s about to leave the NYPD and yet, we have gotten a sense as of late that there could be some opportunities for him to think about what he wants out of the rest of his career.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

