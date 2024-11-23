Blue Bloods series finale: Another Vanessa Ray tease

The Blue Bloods series finale is coming to CBS on December 13, so it is certainly understandable to want more info now.

So, what can you see here when it comes to Jamie and Eddie? They’ve been one of the central romantic relationships of the show, and we’ve seen them go from being partners to engaged to now married. They are not together in the field anymore, but the show has found some fun ways to make things work over time.

Speaking to TV Insider, the fantastic Vanessa Ray did her best to describe what is ahead within the final episodes, including some more tests that are coming the characters’ way:

I know. When I look at these scripts, at this point because we know these people so well, I think that it’s a little bit of, I’m just going to soak up as much of the relationships as possible, what’s happening—because the story is the story, but what’s happening with them emotionally, and I think Eddie and Jamie are, I mean, they’re such soulmates, you know what I mean? These two are just meant to be together. They’re total opposites and they come from different worlds and they’re all of these things, but they are forever a team and they’re forever going to be supportive of one another. So I think that the audience is going to get to see some of that put to the test. I don’t think people are really ready for what’s going to happen in the next two episodes. Everything is happening. It’s all happening all at once.

Ray did not speak on whether or not we’re going to see Jamie and Eddie add to their family but in a way, that does feel like the perfect story to cap off the show. It was really a hard thing for them to do before this, largely due to the fact that she would be away from some of the action for a time.

