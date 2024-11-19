Blue Bloods series finale: Will Hochman on Joe Hill’s ending

The end of Blue Bloods is coming to CBS in just a atter of weeks and for each character, we tend to think there will be a fitting end. That includes Joe Hill, a character who did not even exist in the world of the show until a handful of years ago.

When we first met Will Hochman’s character, he is someone who worked within the NYPD and yet, nobody among the Reagans was aware of his lineage. There have been clashes aplenty ever since, but he has become a somewhat-regular presence at family dinner. He’s in multiple episodes in the second part of this season, and rest assured that you will also see him in the series finale. For those hoping that he will actually meet his cousin Nicky on-screen for the first time, we’re hopeful.

While Hochman could not give too many details about the end of Joe’s journey to TV Insider, it does seem like he has a certain measure of hope, as well:

I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say. But I will offer that the five seasons that Joe has been a character on Blue Bloods has been a necessary journey for him. Joe had so much to learn. So did I. The show ends with Joe having arrived more fully into his own life, feeling grateful for this group of people he finally gets to call his family. He gets to claim them as his own and be claimed as one of theirs.

We have actually said in the past that Joe would be one of the better characters to lead a spin-off based mostly on his relative distance from the rest of the family — but will that happen? That still remains a mystery, but we at least know the producers and parent company Paramount may look at a number of variables.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

