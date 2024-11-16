Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 promo: The last mayor battle?

Are you ready to check out Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 this coming Friday? There are only three episodes left, and every one of them should prove to be massive.

As for what is specifically coming up on the next installment in particular, let’s just say that the Tom Selleck drama will be revisiting a familiar theme. Is it doing that for the last time? Well, that’s a worthy subject of debate.

Well, ever since the very beginning, we have seen Blue Bloods highlight various showdowns between Frank Reagan and the Mayor of New York City. The person playing the part has differed over the years, with the latest one being Dylan Walsh’s Mayor Chase. They’ve sparred frequently and based on the preview for what’s ahead, it seems like the next one could be the most explosive yet.

After all, one of the biggest themes on this show over the past few years has been the rising tensions between New York cops and the people of the city, and that is about to rear its head once more. Not only that, but it may happen in an extremely-contentious manner when it comes to the Mayor doing something to jeopardize the police. Or, at the very least, make them think that they are not doing their jobs anywhere near good enough.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that there will be a solution — the question remains if this will be one that reverberates through the end of the show. After all, with so few episodes left, we do have to consider the possibility that each guest spot will be the final one for certain actors on the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

