Blue Bloods series finale: An unusual final scene?

We do not exactly think it needs to be said that the Blue Bloods series finale is going to make you emotional, and in so many ways. After all, there are going to be opportunities to smile, but then there may also be reasons to be sad.

After all, based on what longtime star Len Cariou is saying, it seems as though there will be a funeral at some point in the episode. Does this mean that we are losing a major character, or that the Reagans are just attending the service for a fallen police officer? For now, it still feels like a lot of possibilities are on the table here.

Speaking to TV Insider, all the actor behind Henry Reagan would say is that the funeral was the last scene he shot, and it made for an unusual experience given how much everyone is typically together at the dinner table.

“The last scene, of course, was at a funeral, and so we weren’t even in the house the day that we wrapped it up … I was finished that day myself and several of the others, Tom [Selleck]‘s group of guys, Bridget [Moynahan] and Steve [Schirripa], and the others, they were done that day, too, before the rest of the episode was finished. So it was kind of strange in that sense, just like any other day, any other week. And we had just kind of gotten used to the fact that we had said our goodbyes…”

No matter who dies in the finale (or leading up to it), we do think that one of major purposes of the end of the show is to try to put all of us in a position to be a little bit reflective. This is the sort of series that of course should make us think about a lot about family, about the past, and also about a lot of the things that matter the most.

Remember that the series finale is slated to air now on Friday, December 13.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

