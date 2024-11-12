Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15: ‘No Good Deed’ sneak peeks

As we brace ourselves for Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 on CBS this Friday, is there going to be conflict between Jamie and Eddie?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that “No Good Deed” is going to be yet another one of those stories where there are challenges all across the board. For Vanessa Ray’s character, one of the big ones is going to be her standing up for someone who seemingly broke a ton of protocols — even though they also helped her at the same time.

In the sneak peeks for this episode over at the official Blue Bloods YouTube page, you can see Jamie try to come down on this person, who Eddie is clearly trying to defend. Is there going to be a reasonably solution to all of this? We do tend to think so, mostly due to the fact that this is one of those stories that feels destined to be wrapped up before the finale is over.

As for the other previews, you have a family-dinner tease where we learn that Sean actually lives with five other roommates — just in case you needed a reminder of how hard it is to live in Manhattan as a college student, this is it. They all share one bedroom! Meanwhile, Frank and Garrett are going to be facing some sort of challenge when Gormley does not show up to work — did he lose his phone, or is there something more troublesome at play? We are at a point right now where you have to ask a lot of these questions, even if you don’t really want to.

In the end, though, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that Sid is a-okay — the producers may want us to worry for a while first.

Related – Want to get a little more intel now all about the Blue Bloods series finale?

Is there anything that you want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates coming, and we don’t want you to miss them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

