Blue Bloods series finale: The likely CBS air date

Now that we are closing in on the Blue Bloods series finale airing on CBS, it is easier to answer some questions. One of them, of course, is the air date.

So when are we going to see the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series take its final bow? While nothing is 100% confirmed, we can start to deduce it based on some upcoming listings.

If you watched this past episode, then you know already that there is a new one coming on November 15 titled “No Good Deed.” Meanwhile, there is another one on November 22 that carries with it the title of “Bad Blood.”

So what is coming up after the fact here? Well, There is a hiatus on November 29, and then the show could be coming back on December 6. From there, our expectation is that the finale would be on December 13. Any later than that would be pushing the show back a little bit too close to the Christmas holiday.

Now, we’ll admit that it is a little bit surprising that CBS has not revealed an exact finale date yet for Blue Bloods, and the reason for that is that they could be planning something special for the send-off, whether it be some sort of retrospective or other event where things get a little bit crazy. Do we think the show deserves it? A million percent; after all, it has been the anchor of Friday nights for a decade and a half, and it constantly managed to surpass a lot of expectations without even getting a lot of promotion for along the way. Most networks dream of getting anywhere close to the performance week to week of the police drama.

How will the show end? That remains a mystery, but we do think there will be emotional moments aplenty…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

