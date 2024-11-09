Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 promo: Frank’s latest concern

Late last night CBS unveiled their first promo for Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 and with there only being four episodes left, it is clear that the show is eager to revisit an old theme.

For several years now, the writers have chosen to focus at least a decent amount of time on the relationship between the police and the public and in the end, that’s not a hard thing to understand at all. This has always been a contentious part of society, but the gap has widened in recent years.

In the promo for episode 15, Frank bemoans the declining state of police – community relations, and how that has made the job harder than ever. However, as he puts it, “optics do not put people behind bars.” He has a job to do, and he still has to figure out a way in order to do it.

Do we still think that Frank, or some officers under him, are going to find a way to do something? More than likely, that is going to be the case. After all, we do tend to think that in the end, the idea here is for this show to be relatively optimistic and we’re not sure that there is going to be any huge deviation from that at this point. There is no way for the relationship between cops and everyday people to always be great, but there have to at least be some ways that police work to rebuild the trust of the public. After all, that is essential work to being able that they can do their job the best in the long-term. In a way, it puts the “protect” into the “protect and serve.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

