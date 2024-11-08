Blue Bloods series finale: Bridget Moynahan on potential reaction

How are viewers going to respond to the Blue Bloods series finale when it eventually airs? Given that the show’s cast cannot speak to what actually happens in the final episode, they are settling for something else: How it will make people feel. Are you going to be emotional upon checking it out? Well, let’s just put it this way: You better believe it.

For now, why not turn things over to Bridget Moynahan? We tend to think that is in touch with the fanbase’s emotions as almost anyone out there, largely due to the fact that she’s been a part of this world for the past decade and a half. She understands why people watch, and she is also just as frustrated as anyone with the fact that this is the final season and before too long, we are going to be at the end.

In speaking on the final episode to TVLine, Moynahan gave a clear prediction of how viewers are going to react:

“I think that fans will feel somewhat satisfied… but then you’re going to want more … There are these nuggets where people are going to be like, ‘Yes!!!’ And then the show’s over. It’s going to be bittersweet in some ways.”

We do tend to think personally that CBS is making a mistake thinking that they can replace Blue Bloods. We tend to think they understand that another show will not make the same ratings on Friday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, but they could be banking on a more cost-effective alternative that could prove more profitable. Whether or not that actually works remains to be seen, and we wouldn’t be shocked if they have some regrets. We at least know that there’s been talk about spin-offs, but nothing has been fully confirmed as of right now.

