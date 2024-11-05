Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 spoilers: Danny, Joe Hill pair up

As we prepare to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 on CBS on November 15, what makes the story stand out?

Well, for starters, the title here is “No Good Deed,” and we do tend to think that this one is going to be both entertaining and nostalgic at the same time. After all, Will Hochman will have another big story as Joe Hill, and Gormley is (to the shock of no one) going to be at conflict with Frank. Even though Sid is a part of the Dream Team, these sort of conflicts still happen!

To get a few more details when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

“No Good Deed” – Danny and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) investigate the homicide of a delivery driver who may have been connected to an illegal narcotics ring in the city. Also, Eddie is determined to save the job of a probationary police officer who may be fired for responding to a crime; Frank faces a hard decision when he discovers Gormley is non-compliant with NYPD residency requirements; and Erin clashes with her boss, D.A. Crawford, when a seemingly rehabilitated criminal from an old case becomes the subject of an armed robbery investigation, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the crazier things to think about right now is that there are only going to be a handful of episodes after that, and we have to start looking at the series finale as some sort of realistic thing on the other side of the horizon. Odds are, we are going to emotional from here on out the rest of the way.

