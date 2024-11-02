Blue Bloods series finale: Len Cariou on last family dinner

Last night on Blue Bloods season 14 Len Cariou got a meatier storyline to play alongside Bridget Moynahan — wasn’t it nice to see that spotlight?

Honestly, this was something that we 100% did not see coming entering the episode, but it was nice to have it given that Henry Reagan has long been an unsung hero of the show. Because he’s retired, it has been hard at times for him to have a ton of huge stories. When they happen, they are all the more notable.

So what was it like for Len to film the family dinner for the series finale? Speaking to TV Insider, the actor reflected on concluding the show:

Emotional. Yeah, it was pretty emotional. It wasn’t the last thing we did, but it was nice in one sense to be in the room together, but it was a tough day for us. And not everybody, of course, on the show is there when we’re filming that. So there’s that fragment of it. But the interesting thing about that was that the very first scene that we filmed when we made the pilot was the dinner scene. The first thing we put on film was that scene back in Episode 101. So that was pretty interesting. We talked a bit about that because there were a couple of cast changes when the show finally launched. So it was pretty emotional.

Of course, the exact story of the finale remains to be seen, but it is our sentiment right now that it is going to be a pretty powerful story that reflects on everything that we’ve seen over the years. We do remain sad and/or frustrated that this is the final season, but we are at least grateful that there was some closure. Not all shows get that!

