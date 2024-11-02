Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 promo: Lori Loughlin returns

If there is one thing that Blue Bloods season 14 is looking to do before it wraps, it is lean into both its past and big-name guest stars. Tonight, we saw that with Mira Sorvino. Next week, we are getting the surprise return of Lori Loughlin as Grace Edwards.

For more recent fans of the show, it may be understandable if you are unaware of the Full House alum’s history on the series at all. She appeared previously all the way back at the start of season 7, and in a storyline that led to her clashing with Frank. Her husband was killed in the line of duty many years prior to the episode, and she had a significant number of concerns regarding what could happen to her son if he joined the force.

So, why bring Loughlin back now, other than the star power? That is a reasonable question. The actress has certainly gone through a lot since previously appearing on Blue Bloods, but she is in the midst of a career surge that started with When Hope Calls and a send-up of herself on Curb Your Enthusiasm. This may be the show’s way of revisiting her story back in season 7, or perhaps tying it in with Danny in some way.

After all, the promo shows you both Lori’s return and also glimpses of Danny amidst a discussion about his reputation. We know that he can be a rule-breaker at times as a police officer, but that hardly makes him bad at his job. He’s just someone who works hard to do what he believes is right in just about any moment, but we also get the sense that specific parts of being a cop weigh on him. That was especially present in episode 13, to the point where we really wondered if this was in his long-term plans at all.

Related – Get some more thoughts now when it comes to tonight’s Blue Bloods episode

What are you most interested in seeing from Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14, including with Lori Loughlin’s return?

Go ahead and share below, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







