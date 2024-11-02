Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14: ‘New York Minute’

For those who are wondering, rest assured that we’re going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 on CBS next week. So, what will the story be? Apparently, that is another question entirely.

Given that there are only five episodes remaining on the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series, we wouldn’t be shocked if the network is going to be running a tighter ship than usual. They do not want to give away how things end, and they may be a little quieter on a lot of the stories leading up to it. This includes seeing more of how these characters continue to subtly evolve between now and the end.

Do we think that there is necessarily going to be a lot of major arcs between now and the series finale? Hardly, since Blue Bloods is not that kind of show. Yet, we know a few little things about where the story is going. Jamie and Eddie are hoping to start a family now, whereas Frank is in the midst of a larger battle with the Mayor than ever before. We know that Erin and Danny both appear to be settled and content in their jobs, but is that really going to be the way things are forever? It feels like this is something fair to wonder about as well.

One other thing we’re left to consider, whether it be in next week’s “New York Minute” or the rest of the series, is whether or not there will be some clues dropped regarding a possible spin-off. We know that there is not another show necessarily “planted” within the final episodes, but we still think there could be a hint or two that leaves us scratching our chins and wondering what else could be coming.

Related – Go ahead and get some more details now regarding the Blue Bloods series finale and what you can expect

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 when it airs?

Sound off right now in the attached comments, and then also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







