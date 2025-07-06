Will Trent season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear a little bit more on Will Trent season 4 between now and the end of July? What about some other insight on the story overall?

What we at least know moving into the next season is quite simple: Almost anything could happen at this point. Multiple lives are on the line, relationships are evolving, and Angie in particular has a lot to think about when it comes to the future. Basically, they are so many things it would be nice to get more information on immediately.

Is that going to happen? Hardly. We are at least aware at this point that there will be a season 4 and that we should hear more about the storylines before too long. The main thing that we do have to remember in the interim here is that the show will most likely not return until January — that means that there is no reason to hurry along some premiere-date news.

Based on the information that we’ve got at present, our general feeling is that we are going to be lucky to learn about a season 4 premiere date until at least the fall, meaning that we’re going to be spending a lot of time waiting. In the interim, the top priority for the folks at the network is going to likely be pushing some of the stuff coming up this fall.

In the process…

Well, here is just a reminder that ABC not airing Will Trent this fall is actually a sign of confidence rather than disdain. They recognize that the crime drama has a very specific place in which it succeeds, so they do not want to change anything up.

