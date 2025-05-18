Will Trent season 4 spoilers: Will Amanda recover?

We know that at this point, there are a number of different questions we are left to wonder regarding Will Trent season 4. What is the biggest? That is not altogether complicated, and it comes down to whether or not Amanda will survive.

After all, at the end of the season 3 finale, you could see that the character’s fate was still very much unclear. It our general hope that she will make it through, but is the show going to actually confirm that anytime soon? We would say that, at least for now, the answer to this is a pretty resounding “no.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Because of this, a lot of actors have to be with their characters in the moment, talking about what would happen if they lose someone so important to them. That, of course, includes Faith. Speaking to TVLine, Iantha Richardson (who plays Faith) had the following to say about the Amanda cliffhanger and the effects it would have on her role:

“That would break her … If anything were to happen to her — which, I highly doubt anything would — but when she realizes what has happened to Amanda, that is going to be something that is going to be a pivotal moment in Faith’s life, for sure.”

We do tend to think that the odds are still high that Amanda manages to pull through. While we are aware that at some point Will Trent may kill someone off to prove further that nobody is really safe, is this the right time to make it happen? We would argue that at least for now, there is no real reason to send anyone six feet under. There are enough stories elsewhere to keep us engaged, whether it be Will’s biological father or Angie’s pregnancy, which could raise a lot of other questions about her future.

Related – Be sure to learn more about Will Trent now, including season 4 scoop about Angie

Do you think that Amanda is going to survive heading into Will Trent season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







