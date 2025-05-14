Will Trent season 4: Erika Christensen on Will, Angie’s future

As last night’s Will Trent season 3 finale made it abundantly clear, there are a lot of questions to be answered season 4. Some of them are tied to the life-or-death status of certain characters. Meanwhile, others are based more around relationships.

Take, for example, whether or not Will and Angie have a future as a couple, especially with her being pregnant with Seth’s baby. Everything is complicated here — Scott Foley is not a permanent cast member, for starters. Meanwhile, it was Will who was present at first for the sonogram during the finale. They were not there as romantic partners and yet, it would easy to be assumed that they were.

So what should we take away from that big scene? Well, let’s just say that it is complicated. Speaking to TVLine, here is what Erika Christensen had to say about her character and Will:

“They both made that choice [to be there] … She allowed him to be there, she wanted him to be there, and he wanted to be there for her. They both felt like this was the right thing to do in the moment, and then it feels— It is so loaded. Honestly, I don’t know if it’s the ultimate kind of closure, the ultimate acknowledgment of what could have been, or if it’s leading us towards something else.”

For now, we do just tend to think that there is a good chance that anything could still happen and for the time being, there is no real reason to think that the writers are going to close any doors. Why would they, given that this season is one that could have a long life in it still? It remains commercially successful and the “will they or won’t they” stories are habitually popular.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4, especially for Will and Angie?

