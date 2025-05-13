Will Trent season 4 premiere date hopes: What ABC is saying

Following the big season 3 finale on ABC tonight, it makes a lot of sense to look ahead to Will Trent season 4. What can we say now?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just kick things off by noting that a season 4 was greenlit a little while back, and was also not that much of a surprise, all things considered. The series has proven to be a huge success in the ratings, and has also amassed a devoted following with a somewhat atypical schedule. For the most part, this is not a show that has ever been about a fall premiere, and we are going to be seeing the same thing moving forward here.

Today at upfronts, it was confirmed that Will Trent will not be returning until the start of 2026 and per TVLine, the plan is to air 18 episodes without a lot of interruptions wedged in there. That is rather helpful to ensure that there is a measure of stability here, and also to make every season feel more like an event.

At this point, it is abundantly clear that it is far too early to say with confidence what the next chapter of the show is going to look like. Yet, we do tend to think that we are going to have a chance to learn more about what is coming in either late summer or the fall. One of the great things about this series in general is the simple fact that it never quite ends in the way in which you would expect. The premiere is probably going to look really different from the finale.

Beyond season 4…

Well, not too much has been excited as of yet! At the same time, though, we do feel really confident in saying that this is one of those shows that could go on however long people involved want it to.

