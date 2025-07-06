Foundation season 4: Series star opens up about uncertain future

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Foundation season 4 at Apple TV+? There are reasons aplenty for hope, starting with some of the reviews that we’ve seen already for season 3.

If you are not aware, let’s just go ahead and put things in rather simple terms: The third season as at this point pretty darn beloved in terms of early reviews. There are a lot of people saying it may be the best one yet, and that means that this is very much the time to tell your friends and family to check the show out!

Now, let’s just say that the cast seems to want more — however, they are as in the dark as anyone else! Speaking to TechRadar, here is some of what star Jared Harris had to say:

“I probably know less than you because you’re scouring the trades every day. You know more about it than I do … We’re the last people to find out what’s going on!”

At this point, we do tend to think that the viewership for season 3 is absolutely going to determine what happens moving forward, especially with this being one of the more expensive shows out there due to its ambition and scale. We’re rather lucky it exists on Apple TV+, given the amount of company that they have at their disposal. However, at the same exact time, even they will cancel the show if they feel like it is their best option financially. We just have to cross our fingers and hope for the best … just like we have to hope that the battle against the Mule in Foundation is every bit as entertaining as we want it to be.

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 4 when it does arrive on Apple TV+?

