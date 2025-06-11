Foundation season 3 trailer: Gaal versus the Mule

As you get yourselves more prepared to see the Foundation season 3 premiere on Apple TV+ next month, why not dive into a new trailer?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see an extended look at what lies ahead, including some stories that could be doing everything possible to set the stage for one of the most epic showdowns imaginable. In one corner here, you have the Mule, who has arrived and seems intent on their end goal no matter the cost. This is someone who can sway minds, control powerful forces, and effectively bring back the end of the world as we know it.

Meanwhile, in the other corner you have Gaal, someone who has been effectively training and preparing for this moment for most of her life. She wants to be confident but at the same time, the Mule is infinitely more powerful. No one else may be able to encourage her that she is ready, but she needs to find a way to get Foundation and Empire together so that there is more of a united front.

Beyond just what lies ahead here story-wise, the trailer is also a good reminder that visually, we could be primed to get one of the most epic shows we’ve seen in quite some time. From the cinematography to the set design, this show is stunning and we 100% hope that there is a way to keep it around. It is worth noting even going into the premiere that its future hangs in the balance to some extent — if you love the show, remember to tell all of your friends to check it out!

