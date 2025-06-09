Foundation season 3: New tease sets up the next chapter

For those who are unaware, we are going to be seeing Foundation season 3 finally arrive on Apple TV+ next month — and after a long wait. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a few clips for the future of the Lee Pace series — which is included as a part of a sizzle reel for a lot of upcoming shows. The challenge of this season is of course continuing to evolve the Isaac Asimov source material, while also trying to raise the stakes for their on-screen counterparts. Our hope is that the new chapter is able to allow to see a spiraling out, but also a better chance to preserve the future. To some extent, hasn’t that been a part of the show from the beginning?

If there is a chance to see a great marketing campaign for Foundation, this is it. After all, this could be a show that needs it! While the first two seasons were popular, it has been a long time since it was on the air — also, following the cancellation of The Wheel of Time over at Prime Video, we are more concerned about the future of any ambitious / expensive genre adaptation that is out there. Given how successful Dune: Prophecy was over at HBO, we want to see even more of the viewership flock over here. Why not?

As for those hoping for a larger trailer…

We do still think that we are going to be seeing that sooner rather than later! That is something that will be needed to take the promotional push here to the next level.

