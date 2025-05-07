Foundation season 3 premiere date revealed at Apple TV+; details

After an extremely long wait, Foundation season 3 finally has a premiere date on Apple TV+ — plus, more insight on what lies ahead!

Today, the streaming service noted that on July 11, you are going to see the sci-fi adaptation back with another batch of episodes. This is a chance to add to the ambition and scope to what is already a hugely ambitious story. You can see a full teaser over at the link here, that does give you a much better sense of everything that is coming.

Want some other details right now? Then check out the Foundation season 3

“Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.”

We do recognize that there could be many more seasons potentially after this one; or, at the very least, there is enough source material to try and make that happen. This is where we will simply tell everyone that you love this show and want to see more of it, remember to watch and beyond just that, tell some of your friends to do the same thing! There is still plenty of time for them to re-watch the first two seasons and then get on board.

