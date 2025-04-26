NCIS: Sydney season 2 finale: Who was looking for Blue?

We went into the season 2 finale for NCIS: Sydney expecting that there would be a few big reveals. With that, what did we get?

Well, we tend to think that the closing minutes of the finale are the most exciting, and that is mostly tied to a mystery that presented itself early on. Who was that mystery woman looking for Blue? It was clear that she’s been searching for her a while not, so this is not a situation where someone was able to locate her right away. It also seems like the producers 100% want to keep things a mystery for a good while.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Morgan O’Neill had the following to say about this mystery character, and what they could mean moving forward:

Obviously I don’t want to give away too much, but from the expression on Blue’s face, it’s clear that she knows who this woman is and the woman has, as she says, she says, I’ve been looking for you. And all the way through Season 2, as you would know, we’ve been slowly dropping some breadcrumbs about Blue’s really unusual, opaque past. And even if you look at Episode 7, which was the episode with Nova, the singer, when Blue was on her way to that concert, you could tell that she was trying to avoid being photographed and she has no digital footprint, which is strange for a person who works in the type of situation that Blue works in. And so when she got her photo taken with the kid up in Darwin, who snagged that million-dollar fish — which by the way actually happened, but that’s another story — it’s triggered someone to come looking for her now that they know where she lives. And so there’s an element of menace, at least I feel like there’s an element of real menace in who this woman is, and I’m confident that the questions that you’re asking will be answered very early on in Season 3.

If nothing else, can we be happy that there is already a plan in mind? Given that this show is largely procedural, we do not think there is a reason to think that more information is going to be withheld from us for too much longer. Also, if there is a problem for Blue, Mackey and others could help…

What did you think about the NCIS: Sydney season 2 finale?

