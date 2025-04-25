NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the events of the season 2 finale, why not go ahead and have a discussion all about an NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiere date?

first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that the spin-off has already been renewed and thankfully, that is not something you have to worry about here. Instead, the conversation just becomes when you will actually see it back. We don’t think that this is a situation where you could sit back and feel 100% confident it will return to Friday nights. Afterall, we would imagine that both Fire Country and its spin-off Sheriff Country will be airing there. Meanwhile, there is also a good possibility that the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue could be a part of the lineup.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

At this point, our general feeling is that NCIS: Sydney will likely not come back until we get around to early 2026, but the situation may be fluid. This feels like one of those shows that CBS wants to have just for the sake of filling a spot in their schedule wherever they deem it necessary.

As for what we would like to see on the series moving forward, we do not think that the series has to do all that much different from what we’ve seen the first two seasons. Focus primarily on great cases and then after that, simply just find a way to keep expanding on various backstories. Of course it would be great to see even more backstory for some of these people and beyond just that, also allow for an opportunity for a crossover — even a tiny one! Can we at least get some people appear on a video feed or something?

Given how the Sydney series was originally meant to just be a streaming show, it is really a remarkable success that they have made it this far.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







