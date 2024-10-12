Reacher season 3 premiere date: Impact of renewal news

For those of you who missed the big news earlier this week, a Reacher season 4 is coming to Prime Video at some point down the road. We can’t say that we are surprised by the early renewal here, given that the action drama is such a smash hit.

Now that we’ve said this, it does feel fair to also raise the following question: Does the show’s renewal impact when season 3 comes out? Could this make them more inclined to push it out faster?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

For now, let’s just say this: We very-much anticipate that Amazon has had a plan for the third season for a while and beyond that, they likely knew a season 4 was happening many months ago. This is a company that knows that Alan Ritchson is an instant star for them and the Lee Child adaptation generates huge viewership. Because of all this, we tend to think the season 3 premiere date is unaffected by what is going on with the show long-term.

The biggest reason to be grateful for the Reacher renewal now is that it does at least open the door for a slightly smaller wait between seasons. While it remains too early to say for sure, we would imagine that there is a chance that we see the fourth season in the fall of 2026. This is proved that season 3 comes out in the winter or spring next year, which we firmly expect for it to. After all, remember for a moment here that the latest batch of episodes has been done filming for a good while, which means that there’s a good chance that everyone is already close to polishing up the edit behind the scenes.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion now regarding Reacher, including the recent news about the Neagley spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







