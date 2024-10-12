Reacher season 3 premiere date: Impact of renewal news
For those of you who missed the big news earlier this week, a Reacher season 4 is coming to Prime Video at some point down the road. We can’t say that we are surprised by the early renewal here, given that the action drama is such a smash hit.
Now that we’ve said this, it does feel fair to also raise the following question: Does the show’s renewal impact when season 3 comes out? Could this make them more inclined to push it out faster?
For now, let’s just say this: We very-much anticipate that Amazon has had a plan for the third season for a while and beyond that, they likely knew a season 4 was happening many months ago. This is a company that knows that Alan Ritchson is an instant star for them and the Lee Child adaptation generates huge viewership. Because of all this, we tend to think the season 3 premiere date is unaffected by what is going on with the show long-term.
The biggest reason to be grateful for the Reacher renewal now is that it does at least open the door for a slightly smaller wait between seasons. While it remains too early to say for sure, we would imagine that there is a chance that we see the fourth season in the fall of 2026. This is proved that season 3 comes out in the winter or spring next year, which we firmly expect for it to. After all, remember for a moment here that the latest batch of episodes has been done filming for a good while, which means that there’s a good chance that everyone is already close to polishing up the edit behind the scenes.
