Reacher spin-off, focused on Neagley, gets series order

Several weeks after the rumors first began about a Reacher spin-off focused on Frances Neagley, let’s just say we have good news: It is now official!

Early Tuesday, the folks at Prime Video officially confirmed that there will be a new series coming, one that will focus on Maria Sten as the aforementioned character. Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton will be the executive producers and co-showrunners for the new series; meanwhile, Deadline reports that Alan Ritchson will reprise his role as Jack Reacher for at least one episode.

So what will the story be for the new show? We have at least a little bit of information that we’re more than happy to share:

Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago and former military colleague of Jack Reacher in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

In a statement, Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, had the following to say:

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision … With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

If nothing else, we tend to think this show will help to fill the void while we’re waiting for long stretches between seasons of the flagship show.

Are you excited to see a Reacher – Neagley spin-off over at Prime Video?

