Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 spoilers: Jeri Ryan set for role

While a lot of the finer details are still unclear entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19, why not spend a moment to discuss casting?

Well, according to a new report from TVLine, Jeri Ryan (of Star Trek franchise fame in addition to Dark Winds) is going to be appearing in an important role on the upcoming premiere episode. However, details around that are still pretty hard to find.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, showrunner Erica Messer revealed that Ryan did have a previous connection that helped to make the casting that much easier:

Jeri had worked with the director of the premiere, Doug Aarniokoski, for years on Star Trek, so they’ve known one another.

That comfortability probably makes for a great performance, no? Well, we are certainly intrigued to see what that looks like, in addition to how the story is going to play out here overall. It is personally just our hope that this new season will introduce some other new people who could be friends and foes.

Could we also have a new Big Bad? Well, we know that Zach Gilford is coming back as Elias Voit but at the same time, he is now serving time in prison. It really does not feel like you can utilize him in the same way that you could in the past, and that is something that the writers have probably considered. The network may be gone, but there still ways to factor in his expertise (if you want to call it that) into the larger story? Well, only time will tell.

For now, let’s just hope that a few more details on the new season are revealed sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including some early premiere date hopes

What are you the most eager to see entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







