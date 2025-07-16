Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3: Prepare with Uma Thurman

As we get ourselves prepared to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 on Showtime in a little over 24 hours, how can we best prepare?

Well, for the time being, we do think there is value in looking at the state of things from the vantage point of Charley. We are talking here about a woman (played by Uma Thurman) who is happy to operate in the shadows, and she also does operate to a certain extent with an iron fist.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can see a video in which Thurman does her best to explain where her character is coming from, and also some of what she’s capable of doing. We got a brief moment where we saw this with the nail bat, and we already know that she has infiltrate the Dark Passenger’s place … or at least we can assume that based on what we ended up seeing briefly.

Now, the question that does continue to intrigue us the most here is what is going to happen in the event that Dexter and Charley meet — or, what happens in the event that Charley ends up meeting Leon Prater. We have yet to see Peter Dinklage yet on-screen but at the same time, we know that this is someone we are going to end up meeting in due time — and that is something that is a cause for excitement. Why wouldn’t you want to see him square off with Michael C. Hall? There is potential for so much interesting / dramatic storytelling here, and it remains to be seen if this is something that is going to pay off this season at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight entering the next Dexter: Resurrection episode

What are you most hoping to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







