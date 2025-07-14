Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3: Prepare via Michael C. Hall

A little later this week, you are going to have a chance to check out the arrival of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 on Showtime. There is so much to be excited for content-wise, but why not hear from an important person right now?

Michael C. Hall is of course someone active in almost every aspect of this show, whether it be as the star of an executive producer.

If you head over to the official YouTube Channel for the show, you can see a video in which Hall describes the return of Doakes to the show, some of where Dexter Morgan stands in life, and also tonally some of what could be coming. Our general feeling at this point is that Dexter is going to be doing almost everything within his power at this point to try and ensure that the character gets back into a natural groove. That could come in the form of the Dark Passenger, who “stole” his name. Also, that could lead to Charley eventually discovering him at the same time. We do think that something will bring him in contact with Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) soon enough.

There are still eight episodes to go on Resurrection and with that in mind, let’s just hope that there is a lot of great content every single step of the way. We do know that this is meant to be a multi-season show and through that, there is still potential for a lot of different twists and turns. Let’s just hope at this point that you are very much prepared…

