Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3: A big Batista challenge

What is so exciting at this point entering Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 is quite simple: All of the various threats!

Just think about where Dexter Morgan is at this point. We are talking about someone who is now in New York tracking down the Dark Passenger, someone he hates for “stealing” his moniker. Whether or not he is able to take him down remains to be seen. Dexter also has to be concerned about Angel Batista, who he is smart enough to know is sniffing around him. (There’s also the possible threat of Charley and Leon Prater, but Dexter does not know about them yet.)

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Michael C. Hall had the following to say on the subject of the Dexter – Batista dynamic and what to expect:

Batista and Dexter, way back when, were friends. Batista was as close to a normal friend as Dexter ever had, and someone he’s always been incredibly fond of because of his integrity, his honesty, and he’s a rock. One of my favorite scenes I’ve ever played is the scene in the first episode of this season where Batista shows up in Dexter’s hospital room. It was just so rich and complicated. There is so much water under the bridge, and this cat-and-mouse dynamics. But it was also just so bittersweet, these guys who used to have this simple connection, everything’s just fraught with complication and suspicion now. I think Dexter is really fond of Batista in a way that he isn’t otherwise even convinced he’s capable of being fond, like he loves the guy in his way. He desperately wishes Batista would walk away. But knowing Batista, I think he suspects that he won’t, and so that’s dicey. That’s all I’ll say.

Now, all of this does make us wonder whether or not Dexter will have to kill Batista to keep his secret — we obviously do not want this and yet, almost anything feels possible at this point. Just be prepared…

What do think is going to happen with Batista on Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

