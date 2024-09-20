Reacher season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

With us right about at the official start of fall now, what better time to take a larger look at Reacher season 3 and what could be coming?

If you have not heard already, the next chapter of the Alan Ritchson series has been done filming for a while! It is based on the Lee Child book Persuader, and it appears as though it is going to have more in common in some ways with the first season than the second. While Maria Sten will be back in some capacity as Neagley, it also seems like the title character will be spending more time on his own — and also reliant on whatever resources he can find.

So, what are the chances that we get more of an exact Reacher season 3 premiere date over the course of the fall? Amazon has already indicated that you will not see the series back until 2025, so that is at least one thing that you can rule out here. An announcement over the next few months, meanwhile, feels possible.

When it comes to announcing something in September or October, it honestly feels a little bit too early. With most big-budget awards shows, we see a situation where official news tends to come out 2-3 months in advance; we see no reason to think that this is going to be significantly altered here. So, if we see a reveal in November, for example, that could lean towards a February premiere date. Or, perhaps March to kick off the spring.

The only thing that we can say with a reasonable amount of confidence is that it makes sense to bring Reacher back within the first half of 2025. Honestly, pushing the show back any later than that simply feels illogical, especially since it would just be sitting on a shelf. We know that Amazon can do whatever they want with the show’s future … but still.

