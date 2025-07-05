Murderbot season 1 episode 10 (finale): Will SecUnit stick around?

With the season 1 finale for Murderbot arriving on Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, many main questions are at this point geared towards the title character. After all, does SecUnit even still exist in its current form?

Well, let’s just say that there are two schools of thought that we can present at this point. Alexander Skarsgard’s character has now gone through such an ordeal that it is hard to recognize its survival. After all, why would someone really work to repair or fix an out-of-date robot when it can easily be replaced with a better model? This is where things get interesting, mostly because of the fact that Mensah and the others may not view SecUnit this way at all. It has started to find its own form of humanity and because of that, there is a certain emotional attachment that they may want to cling to here.

Ultimately, we do believe that the Murderbot finale is going to be mostly geared around the question now of what some of these people are going to do. Do they have the resources to bring their SecUnit back in one piece? Can they hire someone else to help them? A lot could depend on where the group ends up — the main school of thought we are looking at here is the one where it is hard to see the show continue without its main character.

Is there a formal season 2 renewal out there at present? Not so much, but we do believe that there are still glimmers of hope, and that is enough to leave us presently excited for what could be coming.

What are you most eager to see moving into the Murderbot season 1 finale?

Do you think SecUnit will still be around at the very end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

