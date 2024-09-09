Reacher season 3 – Neagley spin-off: When will we learn more?

While we wait for Reacher season 3 to premiere at some point in 2025, it is clear that there are more reasons than ever for excitement. After all, not only is there is a big story coming for the title character, but there is also potential for a Neagley spin-off!

At this point, we are just pleased to know that the idea for this series is floating around out there, with Maria Sten poised of course to star. She is going to be around to some extent in season 3 of the flagship show and even if the spin-ff happens, rest assured she could still make appearances.

Now, is there any sort of official timeline when it comes to getting news on this subject? As great as that would be, the simple answer that we can share is a clear “no.” There is no reason at all why anyone will rush to put more info out there.

Given that Reacher is one of Amazon’s most important properties, do not be surprised if they do not announce or confirm anything for months on end! Our general sentiment at this point is that they could release a little more information once they decide to give it a formal order … and we hope that this would be close to when the third season actually airs. For now, all we’ve got are reports that something is in development, but we don’t view that as some grand proclamation that it is actually happening.

If the spin-off does happen…

Well, let’s just say that the earliest we would expect to see something is moving into 2026. These are shows that are big, expensive, and take a long time to make. There is no reason for anyone to rush something along.

Do you think we are actually going to see a Reacher spin-off show themed around Ainsley?

