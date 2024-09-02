Reacher season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

At some point over the course of September 2024, are we going to be getting news on a Reacher season 3 premiere date?

Well, before we get into this, let’s just start things off with an update on where things stand behind the scenes: Production for the Alan Ritchson series wrapped up (at least for now) a little bit earlier this year. With that in mind, we do think that the next goal here is going to be trying to perfect things when it comes to post-production. This is a process that is going to take a little while, especially when it comes to work in order to ensure here that all the action sequences are up to snuff. You can’t rush this but at the same time, even when the episodes are ready you have to remember that they could air whenever the folks at Prime Video want them to.

Because of everything we’ve already stated, this is where we should note that, more than likely, you are not going to be seeing the show return anytime too soon. It has already been confirmed that Reacher will not be back until 2025, so a good bit of patience is going to be required before we see the series back. Our advice is rather simple: Patience, and plenty of it. Prime Video for now is going to be prioritizing some other shows first, and that includes The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is currently on the air.

The good news here is that no matter when the show returns, you can be assured that there will be a lot of promotion around it. (You just won’t see it this week.) This is one of the most successful series that Amazon has, and we also tend to think it could go on for many more seasons.

